Lottery proceeds for July sent to state treasury

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its July transfer of $8,846,238.86 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This is the first deposit for Fiscal Year 2022, which began July 1, 2021.

For FY21, the lottery transferred close to $138 million to the state. The first $80 million in lottery proceeds goes for improvements to roads and bridges, with the remaining earmarked for education.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.

