‘I didn’t live up to my own standards’: MDA exec apologizes amid sexual misconduct allegations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The man who leads the Magnolia State in recruiting new business broke his silence about his recent resignation.

John Rounsaville, executive director of Mississippi Development Authority sent a statement to Mississippi Today, saying, ”I didn’t live up to my own standards or MDA’s standards. My behavior was not reflective of my character. I deeply regret that, and I apologize to everyone involved. I believed voluntarily resigning was the appropriate consequence. And, it was my hope to save MDA, my colleagues, and my family further embarrassment by doing so.”

Questions began circling on August 13.

The governor’s office announced John Rounsaville, executive director of Mississippi Development Authority, was “stepping down to pursue new opportunity.”

In that announcement, Reeves touted MDA’s successes under Rounsaville’s leadership and in response, Rounsaville said in part, “With a young family and a new baby born last year, my wife and I believe it is time to pursue a new opportunity that will enable me to focus more on my family and spend less time traveling.”

But in Rounsaville’s July travels to Biloxi, Mississippi Today reports a state investigation shows the executive sexually harassed and touched three female MDA employees at a bar during a business conference.

Initially, the governor’s office made no mention of an investigation or inappropriate conduct. Only after Rounsaville’s statement to the newspaper Tuesday did Reeves have more to say about the matter.

MDA Executive Director John Rounsaville’s resignation was tendered on August 13th following an investigation into his conduct. He is removed from day-to-day operations of the Agency and on administrative leave until the end of the month. The Governor follows state law and State Personnel Board rules which direct that in any matter such as this, an investigation be conducted by a professional, independent third party. If such an investigation is completed and the recommendation calls for the resignation of a public official, the Governor will accept it or he would demand it if necessary. After a thorough review of the facts of this case, he allowed the director to resign. For the protection of state employees, the identities of individuals making personnel complaints are known only to the investigators and not to anyone else in the administration or media. State statute prohibits disclosure of personnel records and prevents the Governor and other administrative officials from even discussing the matter. Only the claimant and the respondent have a right to discuss such a matter publicly.

Reeves named Rounsaville as head of the MDA in January after serving as interim director since May of 2020.

“He’s earned the respect of Mississippi businesses across the state, because they know he’s pulling for them,” Reeves said at that time.

Rounsaville was previously appointed by President Donald Trump as the state director for USDA Rural Development. He also served as a JAG and Major at the 186th in the Mississippi Air Force National Guard. No word on whether he still holds those titles.

When probed about Rounsaville, MDA was tight-lipped, only saying, “Please contact the governor’s office. Thank you.”

The powerhouse agency works to recruit new business to the state and retain and expand existing Mississippi industry and business.

MDA also provides technical assistance to the state’s entrepreneurs and small businessmen and women and oversees programs that support Mississippi’s minority and women-owned businesses.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.