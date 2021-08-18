Harrison County School District offering virtual option for students

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - While multiple schools across South Mississippi have shut down due to outbreaks of COVID-19, Harrison County is offering parents an option for their students.

The Harrison County School District is offering a temporary virtual learning option for students from Aug. 23 until Sept. 3.

Parents are asked to notify the school of their decisions by Friday, Aug. 20. You can read a copy of the letter sent home with students HERE.

Click here to see the statewide school report in detail.

