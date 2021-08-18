WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Harrison County School District offering virtual option for students

In honor of a Harrison County School District Bond issue that passed one year ago today, ground...
In honor of a Harrison County School District Bond issue that passed one year ago today, ground was broken on the $26 million West Harrison Middle School.(Photo source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - While multiple schools across South Mississippi have shut down due to outbreaks of COVID-19, Harrison County is offering parents an option for their students.

The Harrison County School District is offering a temporary virtual learning option for students from Aug. 23 until Sept. 3.

Parents are asked to notify the school of their decisions by Friday, Aug. 20. You can read a copy of the letter sent home with students HERE.

Click here to see the statewide school report in detail.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
Former Pascagoula city councilman Joe Abston, 51, died Sunday after a short battle with...
‘I’m sorry I didn’t get the shot’: Former councilman pleaded for people to get COVID vaccine before he died
'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
‘We have to let it go’ - Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Between July 13-26, 2021, there were 84 people who died from COVID-19 in Mississippi. That...
3,323 new COVID-19 cases, 67 new deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi
Camille's Storm Surge left Biloxi in ruins
Remembering Hurricane Camille

Latest News

Former NFL player Brett Favre poses with a bust of himself during an induction ceremony at the...
Favre says it’s not his place to say whether to get vaccinated: ‘That’s why we live in America’
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its July transfer of $8,846,238.86 in net...
Lottery proceeds for July sent to state treasury
Moss Point’s new administration is putting together pieces of the puzzle day by day to improve...
Moss Point Mayor Billy Knight works to build better relationships within the city
Rising college senior, high school sophomore win North Carolina’s final vaccination lottery...
Rising college senior, high school sophomore win North Carolina’s final vaccination lottery prizes