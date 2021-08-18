HAPPENING OVERNIGHT: Cowan-Lorraine Bridge set to close

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Cowan-Lorraine Bridge on Highway 605 in Gulfport will close overnight Wednesday.

The drawbridge will remain closed to traffic on both sides from 10pm Wednesday to 5am Thursday between Reichold and Hillcrest roads.

According to Mississippi Department of Transportation, the bridge will be closed for a bridge maintenance project. Motorists should plan on taking a different route and be on the lookout for roadside workers.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.