HAPPENING OVERNIGHT: Cowan-Lorraine Bridge set to close

The Cowan-Lorraine Bridge, also known as the Wilkes drawbridge, will close overnight Wednesday...
The Cowan-Lorraine Bridge, also known as the Wilkes drawbridge, will close overnight Wednesday and reopen Thursday morning.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Cowan-Lorraine Bridge on Highway 605 in Gulfport will close overnight Wednesday.

The drawbridge will remain closed to traffic on both sides from 10pm Wednesday to 5am Thursday between Reichold and Hillcrest roads.

According to Mississippi Department of Transportation, the bridge will be closed for a bridge maintenance project. Motorists should plan on taking a different route and be on the lookout for roadside workers.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

