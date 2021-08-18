George County Regional Health System hosts COVID-19 vaccination day

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - As COVID-19 cases climb, George County health officials said the ICU beds in the George County Regional Hospital are completely full.

Workers wanted to help this issue by holding a community COVID-19 vaccination day at the George County Fairgrounds.

People were able to get either their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Health leaders said they had over 1,200 doses to give to people, and 100 people were vaccinated within the first hour.

Courtney Martin is starting her school year at MGCCC for the first time. She’s sad that she won’t get to experience a normal school year and is nervous about the future of the school year’s learning style.

“Most of my family caught COVID and I made the decision to not catch COVID, so I’m here. I don’t want school to get closed down, of course. I want to be there, in class, learning. I learn better in person while it’s hands-on,” Martin said.

The health system’s CEO Greg Havard said he predicted that the COVID-19 cases would rise again.

He said that he wished more would get vaccinated because workers have to move COVID-19 patients to the ER due to a lack of ICU beds.

“I don’t know if there’s people out there who is against vaccines; I just think that they think that they are invincible, and it can’t happen to them. If it does happen, then it’s too late. I think that some people are seeing that younger people are this disease, so they’re probably paying more attention to their health,” Havard said.

Officials at the event said they needed to bring in health care workers from other departments and facilities to assist in the event.

Chief of anesthesia Derrick Scott said that he watched most of the healthcare workers grow up.

He said that it hits him hard seeing them exhausted while trying to treat COVID-19 patients.

“It’s impressive to see the health care that’s being given in our small, little hospital. But also, on the other side, I see the stress. I somewhat feel like a father figure and I get a little concerned for them. I can see the stress on their face while working really long shifts, working with extremely critical patients. The least we could do is get vaccinated,” Scott said.

The second dose will be given on Sept. 8 at the George County Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.