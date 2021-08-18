Police: Burglary suspect arrested after officers see him climbing out of window

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two men are behind bars after police say they broke into a home Tuesday afternoon.

According to Moss Point Police, it happened at 1:40pm in the 3900 block of Mattson Street. Officers were responding to a burglary in progress at the home when they reportedly saw 26-year-old Edward Sipp climbing out of a window. The suspect tried to flee on foot and officers pursued, chasing him through neighboring yards and over fences. Police say as Sipp ran, he discarded various items including a tablet and charger.

Eventually, Sipp laid down and surrendered without further incident, said the release from MPPD.

While interviewing him throughout the day, police say Sipp indicated that he had an accomplice in the burglary, identifying 34-year-old Jerald Johnson.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers went to Johnson’s house at 6pm. As they arrived, Johnson fled the residence on foot, running through the backyard. Moss Point Police again pursued the suspect, quickly taking Johnson into custody with the assistance of canine officer Buddy.

Sipp and Johnson were both charged with residential burglary and taken to Jackson County Adult Detention Center. Additional charges are pending.

A $5,000 bond was set for Johnson but Sipp is currently being held without bond.

