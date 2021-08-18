4,085 new COVID-19 cases, 36 new deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,085 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new deaths in the state on Wednesday. The number of new cases is the 24-hour total reported between 3pm Monday and 3pm Tuesday.

Of those cases, 824 were reported in the six lower counties of the state during that one-day period. Those new cases were reported in Harrison County (241), Jackson County (235), Hancock County (117), Pearl River County (95), George County (79), and Stone County (57).

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths George 3511 57 61 9 Hancock 5437 91 71 15 Harrison 25,777 350 509 72 Jackson 18,877 272 264 37 Pearl River 6514 166 202 40 Stone 2885 38 85 14

In the six lower counties, new deaths that happened between July 24 and Aug. 17 were reported in Harrison County (1), and Jackson County (2).

As of Aug. 17 at 3pm, there have been a total of 396,394 cases and 7,916 deaths reported.

Between July 13-26, 2021, there were 84 people who died from COVID-19 in Mississippi. That number more than doubled between July 27 and Aug. 9, when 234 people died from the virus, said MSDH.

In the last few weeks, hospitalizations in Mississippi have more than doubled. As of Aug. 16, there were 1,623 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 447 were in the ICU and 316 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. Most geriatric cases occur in the 70-79 age group. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-17.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health, 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000

Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044

MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

As of Aug. 16, 2021, there are 336,849 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

