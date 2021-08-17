WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

‘We went over there and completed our mission’: Retired Army sergeant major reacts to the end of Afghanistan War

Jeffery Hulum III
Jeffery Hulum III(Jeffery Hulum III)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As the U.S. continues evacuation efforts out of Afghanistan, veterans comment on the criticisms some people have over how the withdrawal went, including Gulfport resident Jeffery Hulum III.

“It’s easy for someone to sit at home and Monday morning quarterback this,” Hulum said. “It’s easy for people to blame the current administration or the past administration,” he said.

Hulum spent two tours in Afghanistan in 2013 and 2016. He served as the Essential Function 5, Senior Enlisted Logistical Advisor to the Command General.

“We trained, advised and assisted,” he said.

He said the withdrawal under the Biden Administration was predictable after past administrations began to gradually send troops home.

“We saw it was coming,” he said. “That’s why a lot of military personnel aren’t really shocked. We are only taken back because of all the work done over the past 20 years. We put all our emphasis and efforts in training, advising and assisting the locals in Afghanistan.”

However, Hulum said the Afghan forces and President Ashraf Ghani should have most of the blame for the Taliban’s quick takeover of the country.

“Their government has to take some ownership in that,” he said. “For the service members not to fight for their own country, that says a lot.”

More than 2,400 American military members died over the course of the 20-year war, but Hulum said their sacrifices are not in vain.

“We went over there and completed our mission, completed our task. Everything else is not in our hands,” he said.

Along with helping and training Afghan forces, U.S. troops helped bring about women’s suffrage and more access to education in the country.

Hulum also said the brave men and women prevented more 9/11-style attacks on U.S. soil.

“In 20 years we have not had an outside attack on U.S. soil carried out by the Taliban, carried out by Al-Qaeda,” he said.

Now, he calls for aid for the refugees who sided with the U.S. through the war.

“We owe a debt to the ones that worked with us and we must honor that debt,” he said.

He wants more focus shifted on veterans returning from the decades-long conflict.

“Physically, mentally, families torn apart over these past 20 years,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Pascagoula city councilman Joe Abston, 51, died Sunday after a short battle with...
‘I’m sorry I didn’t get the shot’: Former councilman pleaded for people to get COVID vaccine before he died
This is the second Gulf Coast casino to mandate vaccinations for employees after the Scarlet...
Second Coast casino mandates COVID-19 vaccine for employees
As of Aug. 15, there were 1539 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of...
7,839 new COVID-19 cases, 52 new deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader at Raleigh Junior High, described as a ‘perfect student,’ dies of COVID complications

Latest News

The school plans to reopen on Monday, Aug. 30.
Greene County High School moves to virtual learning for two weeks
Two South Mississippi Walmarts are closing this week for deep cleaning.
Pascagoula, Lucedale Walmarts closed for deep cleaning
At Evergreen Cemetery in Gulfport, the bodies of the three unknown victims of Camille are...
Hurricane Camille victims remembered despite COVID-19 limitations
One graduate from the Women in Construction program is beyond prepared to soar in the...
Grant helps give opportunities to women in construction