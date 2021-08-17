Typical summer heat today. No tropical threats to South Mississippi.

We’re in for more heat and humidity today! Highs will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon. The heat index will be as high as 105. A few isolated showers are possible, but rain chances will stay slim.

It’ll be warm and muggy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday will bring hit or miss showers and storms. Get ready for another hot and humid day with highs near 90. Rain chances are higher on Thursday with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs will be near 90. A ridge of high pressure building in Friday and this weekend will make it very hot. Highs will be in the mid 90s, and rain chances will be slim.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Grace is moving through the Caribbean. It is expected to become a hurricane this week, and it will move into the Southern Gulf. It is expected to remain well to the south of South Mississippi. Tropical Storm Henri remains near Bermuda, and it will linger in the Western Atlantic. It is not a threat to the U.S. or Gulf.

