Sunny start, plenty heat, stray thunderstorm. Tropics busy but no threats to MS.

Expect plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out across parts of South Mississippi today but many of us will probably make it through the whole day with little to no rain just like yesterday. Highs will reach the 90s with a gentle breeze from the southeast at about 5 to 10 miles per hour. Fred moves north through Georgia today. Grace is still forecast to reach the Gulf this week and head to Mexico just south of Texas by this weekend. Henri near Bermuda poses no threat to the U.S. mainland. Other than that, no other tropical activity to track. Thankfully, none of these tropical systems pose a threat to Mississippi.