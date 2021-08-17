Summer Beach Fest makes changes two weeks before event as COVID cases increase

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As the number of COVID cases continue to surge, event organizers on the Coast are having more and more discussions on ways to keep people safe. For some, that means canceling events altogether or, at the least, implementing stricter safety protocols.

Summer Beach Fest is scheduled to take place later this month. The event, which is usually held in the spring as Black Beach Weekend, was already postponed from April to August due to the pandemic.

Now, because of the delta variant causing case numbers and deaths to increase, organizers of the event have made the decision to cancel the live music concerts that were set to bring thousands to the Coast Coliseum.

“When you got almost 8,000 cases of COVID-19 and our event is within two weeks, I don’t feel like it is getting any better. We have been monitoring it for a week and a half, two weeks, and it is just the best thing to do,” said Maurice Bryant, the owner and promoter of Black Beach Weekend and Summer Beach Fest.

The show will go on, but it won’t be as big as it usually is. There will be no concerts at the Coliseum, and organizers are going to attempt to host smaller outdoor events in an effort to keep people safer.

”We’re going to hold some events with smaller crowds where we can better handle the social distancing and mask guidelines we are going to put in to place,” said Bryant. “You know, larger crowds there is is a bigger opportunity to spread COVID so we are trying to eliminate that by holding smaller events and open-air events.”

Coast Coliseum Executive Director Matt McDonnell told WLOX a handful of organizers have canceled events that were scheduled at the Coliseum, all citing COVID-19 as the reason.

”This spike is real. The number of hospital beds that aren’t available is real. The amount of fatigue on the medical teams is real and, when it starts affecting our business and events have to cancel, it becomes real to our bottom line,” said McDonnell.

If you have already purchased tickets for the shows, organizers stress that refunds will only be available through the point of purchase.

