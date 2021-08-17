Saints, Ochsner offer chance to win game tickets at Tuesday’s regional vaccination drive

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints and Ochsner Health are offering a chance to win free game tickets to people who receive a coronavirus vaccination Tuesday (Aug. 17) as part of a Louisiana-Gulf South regional drive.

The free vaccination events are being staged across 13 locations in Louisiana and Mississippi. Those receiving a vaccination shot at these locations will be entered into a drawing to win two tickets to a Saints game in the 2021 season. Ochsner officials will draw ticket winners at each of the vaccination locations.

Here are the locations and hours for Tuesday’s event:

New Orleans:

Smoothie King Center, 1501 Dave Dixon Dr., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Metairie:

Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., 11 a.m.-6:25 p.m.

Baton Rouge:

Runnels School, 17255 S. Harrells Ferry Road, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Bayou:

Chabert Primary Care Clinic, 1978 Industrial Blvd., Houma, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northshore:

Slidell Medical Office Building 2, 105 Medical Center Dr., Suite 305, Slidell, 8 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Ochsner Health Center-Covington, 1000 Ochsner Blvd., 8:40 a.m.-11 a.m. and noon-2 p.m.

Lafayette:

Domingue Recreational Center, 901 Mudd Ave., 8 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Lake Charles:

Ochsner-CHRISTUS Health Center-Lake Area, 4150 Nelson Rd., Building C, Suite 11, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Mississippi:

Ochsner Medical Center-Hancock, 149 Drinkwater Blvd., Bay St. Louis, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ochsner Health Center-Long Beach, 111 N. Cleveland Ave., Long Beach, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ochsner Health Center-Shepherd Square, 4540 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Monroe:

Monroe Civic Center-Convention Center, Bayou Room, 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Shreveport-Bossier:

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport Partnership, LSUHS North Campus, 2627 Linwood Ave. (former Chevyland dealership), Shreveport, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

More details, including the type of vaccine being offered at each location, can be found at www.ochsner.org/vaccineday.

