WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

POLL: Has virtual learning worked for your child?

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As the new school year begins amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, students and educators must be prepared to move to virtual learning at any time. Several schools in South Mississippi quarantined classrooms and moved to virtual learning within the first week of opening.

The good news is this is nothing new. Educators have had a lot of practice with virtual learning over the last two years, and they’re adapting well. Plus, more and more students have access to Chromebooks and the necessary technology to stay connected from home.

The bad news is virtual learning can create headaches for parents without access to childcare or reliable internet access. Many kids also have the attention span of, well, a kid. So keeping them on task at home can be a full time job.

What do you think? Vote in our WLOX.com poll and tell us, “Has virtual learning worked for your child?”

Our poll will remain open for voting until Wednesday at 9 a.m. We’ll show the final results in our special report “Fear, Facts, Future: A WLOX Town Hall” airing Thursday August 19 at 7 p.m. on WLOX ABC.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Pascagoula city councilman Joe Abston, 51, died Sunday after a short battle with...
‘I’m sorry I didn’t get the shot’: Former councilman pleaded for people to get COVID vaccine before he died
This is the second Gulf Coast casino to mandate vaccinations for employees after the Scarlet...
Second Coast casino mandates COVID-19 vaccine for employees
As of Aug. 15, there were 1539 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of...
7,839 new COVID-19 cases, 52 new deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi
8th grader at Raleigh Junior High, described as a ‘perfect student,’ dies of COVID complications
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community

Latest News

Between July 13-26, 2021, there were 84 people who died from COVID-19 in Mississippi. That...
3,323 new COVID-19 cases, 67 new deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi
Former Pascagoula city councilman Joe Abston, 51, died Sunday after a short battle with...
‘I’m sorry I didn’t get the shot’: Former councilman pleaded for people to get COVID vaccine before he died
The Saints and Ochsner Health are offering a chance to win free game tickets to people who...
Saints, Ochsner offer chance to win game tickets at Tuesday’s regional vaccination drive
Cardinal Raymond Burke is breathing with the help of a ventilator just days after testing...
Cardinal critical of COVID-19 vaccine on ventilator due to virus