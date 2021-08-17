POLL: Has virtual learning worked for your child?

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As the new school year begins amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, students and educators must be prepared to move to virtual learning at any time. Several schools in South Mississippi quarantined classrooms and moved to virtual learning within the first week of opening.

The good news is this is nothing new. Educators have had a lot of practice with virtual learning over the last two years, and they’re adapting well. Plus, more and more students have access to Chromebooks and the necessary technology to stay connected from home.

The bad news is virtual learning can create headaches for parents without access to childcare or reliable internet access. Many kids also have the attention span of, well, a kid. So keeping them on task at home can be a full time job.

