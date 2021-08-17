Pass Christian High moving to virtual learning for two weeks

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Another high school in South Mississippi has moved its students to virtual learning for two weeks.

Superintendent Carla Evers told WLOX Pass Christian High School will suspend in-person learning beginning Aug. 18. Students will return on Sept. 1.

“Our primary goal is to keep students safe while learning in person. We prided ourselves on the fact that last year we did not have to close any schools as a result of COVID,” Evers said. “This year is a completely different experience in that this variant is more contagious and our numbers show it. We are duty-bound to act by protecting our students and staff. We thank our families and community for trusting us with these decisions and for partnering with us to keep our students and staff safe.”

