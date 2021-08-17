Pascagoula Walmart Supercenter to close for deep cleaning, stocking

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Walmart Supercenter on Denny Avenue in Pascagoula will close for deep cleaning and stocking this week.

According to a Facebook post, the store will close on Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. and reopen Aug. 19 at 6 a.m.

🛑 Attention Customers ! 🛑 Our store will be closing tomorrow August 17th at 2pm for additional cleaning and sanitizing,... Posted by Walmart Pascagoula on Monday, August 16, 2021

Even though the store will be closed, the pharmacy’s curbside service will remain open during this time at normal business hours.

