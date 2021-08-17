WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Pascagoula Walmart Supercenter to close for deep cleaning, stocking

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Walmart Supercenter on Denny Avenue in Pascagoula will close for deep cleaning and stocking this week.

According to a Facebook post, the store will close on Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. and reopen Aug. 19 at 6 a.m.

🛑 Attention Customers ! 🛑 Our store will be closing tomorrow August 17th at 2pm for additional cleaning and sanitizing,...

Posted by Walmart Pascagoula on Monday, August 16, 2021

Even though the store will be closed, the pharmacy’s curbside service will remain open during this time at normal business hours.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday Afternoon Tropics Overview
Fred makes landfall in Florida. Grace gets in the Gulf later this week.
Two more South Mississippi schools will close due to outbreaks of COVID-19.
Two more Hancock County schools close due to COVID-19 outbreaks
Joe Abston, a former three-term Pascagoula city councilman, died Sunday from COVID-19. He was 51.
Former Pascagoula city councilman dies from COVID-19
In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food...
USDA to permanently boost food stamp benefits by 25 percent
As of Aug. 15, there were 1539 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of...
7,839 new COVID-19 cases, 52 new deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi

Latest News

Monday, a Gulfport manufacturing facility brought free COVID-19 vaccinations to its employees...
More Coast businesses push for a vaccinated workforce
This is the second Gulf Coast casino to mandate vaccinations for employees after the Scarlet...
Second Coast casino mandates COVID-19 vaccine for employees
Monday, a Gulfport manufacturing facility brought free COVID-19 vaccinations to its employees...
More coast businesses push for a vaccinated workforce
Surveyors assess existing infrastructure at Stennis International Airport as part of a lighting...
Stennis Airport runway lighting improvements awarded