Pascagoula Walmart Supercenter to close for deep cleaning, stocking
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Walmart Supercenter on Denny Avenue in Pascagoula will close for deep cleaning and stocking this week.
According to a Facebook post, the store will close on Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. and reopen Aug. 19 at 6 a.m.
Even though the store will be closed, the pharmacy’s curbside service will remain open during this time at normal business hours.
