More coast businesses push for a vaccinated workforce

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - More businesses on the Gulf Coast are bringing the vaccines to their employees to make it easier to combat the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

Nearly three dozen people showed up to get vaccinated Monday at Soprema, a roofing manufacturing facility in Gulfport.

“After the recent spike, I decided that it was best for my wife and myself to get one,” employee Vincent Mosey told WLOX. “It’s less about me, but more about giving it to other people.”

Mosey serves as a quality insurance technician at Soprema. According to health officials, he’s one of about 10 within the company to take the initiative.

However, other community members have felt reluctant.

“I have been hesitant in getting the shot,” Jackson County resident Tyree Harrington said.

“I’m very hesitant. I didn’t believe, I don’t believe in it still,” Long Beach resident Reba McKithern said.

Harrington and McKithern said they both held out for as long as they could, but their jobs now require the shot.

“Even though I’m deathly afraid of needles, it wasn’t nearly as bad as I thought it would be,” Harrington said.

Austin Cates and Nathan Kluttz, two employees from neighboring boating manufacturer United States Marine, said they were also skeptical at first but were both in line for a dose Monday. The two said their reason for vaccinating now is the delta variant.

“I think my main reason of getting it is, you know, to be on the less selfish side,” Cates said. “Just in case my parents or grandparents get it, and the more people who get the vaccine, you know, it’s just a less chance it spreads.”

Officials said nearly all of those getting shots came from Seaway businesses nearby.

