MHSAA to allow teams at 100% virtual schools to practice

MHSAA logo(MHSAA)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re still a little under two weeks from week one of the high school football season, but fall sports are well underway, and already a handful of South Mississippi high schools have moved to virtual learning. The MHSAA met on Monday to amend a previous rule, giving more flexibility for some of those athletic teams to get on the field.

Executive Director Rickey Neaves posted a video Monday afternoon saying that if a school is 100 percent virtual, teams that are in-season will be able to continue practicing, so long as they receive permission from the school district. However, as long as the school is 100 percent virtual, games will not be played, and those schools will have to forfeit those games.

While school doors remain closed, practices can be two hours long at the end of the school day, or after school ends. Once schools return to in-person learning, the competition schedule can then be picked back up.

