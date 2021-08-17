WLOX Careers
Greene County High School moves to virtual learning for two weeks

The school plans to reopen on Monday, Aug. 30.
The school plans to reopen on Monday, Aug. 30.(Greene County School District Facebook)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Greene County School District announced that the high school will close for two weeks due to a large number of COVID-19 cases and quarantined students.

The school plans to reopen on Monday, Aug. 30. During this closure, the school will switch to virtual learning.

Unfortunately, due to the increase of positive COVID cases and quarantined students at Greene County High School, the...

Posted by Greene County School District on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Last week, the school district announced that Leakesville Elementary School would be closed for a week due to COVID cases and would reopen on Monday, Aug. 23.

RE: Leakesville Elementary School Due to the quickly rising number of positive COVID cases at Leakesville Elementary...

Posted by Greene County School District on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

The school also announced that masks would be required on buses and indoor areas where social distancing was not possible. This discussion was approved by the Greene County Board of Education and will be reviewed monthly. Water fountains are also set to be closed for public use, except to fill up water bottles.

More information about the revised return to school plan can be found on this form.

For the last breakdown of COVID-19 cases reported in schools across Mississippi, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

