Gautier man dies in George County wreck

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gautier man is dead after a wreck in George County Sunday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to Highway 98 east around 12:09 p.m. to a crash involving a pedestrian.

A semi-truck was traveling east on Highway 98 when a man, later identified as 55-year-old Darrell Wayne Lawrence walked across the eastbound lane of the highway.

The truck hit Lawrence, two received fatal injuries from the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

