WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

COVID cases steadily increase in children

By CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – COVID-19 cases among children are on the rise.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reported more than 121,000 cases last week. That’s 18% of all cases nationally.

COVID-19 has been increasing in children since the beginning of July as the highly contagious delta variant began to take hold.

There have been 4.4 million COVID cases in children since the pandemic began or 14.4% of the total.

However, kids make up a much smaller percentage of hospitalizations and deaths.

Children accounted for up to 3.5% of all COVID hospitalizations last week in the 23 states that reported them.

Up to 1.9% of all child COVID cases resulted in hospitalization.

Children only made up a quarter of a percent of all COVID deaths last week.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Pascagoula city councilman Joe Abston, 51, died Sunday after a short battle with...
‘I’m sorry I didn’t get the shot’: Former councilman pleaded for people to get COVID vaccine before he died
This is the second Gulf Coast casino to mandate vaccinations for employees after the Scarlet...
Second Coast casino mandates COVID-19 vaccine for employees
As of Aug. 15, there were 1539 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of...
7,839 new COVID-19 cases, 52 new deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi
8th grader at Raleigh Junior High, described as a ‘perfect student,’ dies of COVID complications
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Waiter Lenworth Thompson serves lunch to David...
NYC begins requiring proof of vaccination at eateries, gyms
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban vow to honor women’s rights but within Islamic law
David Elliott will host an hour-long discussion focused on some of the key topics facing all of...
POLL: Has virtual learning worked for your child?
People affected by Saturday's earthquake attempt to take cover from the rain of Tropical...
Tropical storm feeds growing anger in quake-stricken Haiti
Great day for the pool! The heat and humidity continue.
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast