COVID-19 vaccine recommended for those with weak immune system

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - People with weakened immune systems are at the most risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19, but they are often among those afraid of getting vaccinated.

“If an immunocompromised patient winds up getting COVID, we know that person has a high likelihood of having a severe case,” said Singing River Health System clinical pharmacist coordinator Chris Ayers at a recent vaccine clinic.

For Angie Lee of Biloxi, it’s not that easy. She has psoriasis and she worries the COVID-19 vaccine could cause her condition to worsen.

“I have not been vaccinated, but I’m not an anti-vaxxer,” Lee said while waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test at a clinic in Biloxi.

“I have psoriasis, which is an immune system disorder, and a lot of times if I put something foreign in my body that will affect my immune system, it will cause it to spread,” she explained. “But I have spoken to people that that didn’t happen to them, so I’m feeling a little bit more confident that it won’t, but honestly it has concerned me quite a bit that it will cause it to spread.”

Like many people who haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccination, Lee is on the fence about getting a shot.

She said Google searches have not been completely satisfying.

“The things that come up basically say there is no reason why it should make your body react, but I’ve also had it react with simple things like having a steroid shot and sometimes it comes back with a vengeance, and there’s no cure for it so once it spreads on your body, you have to deal with it.

“So I have chosen to wait just to be a little bit more confident in that decision going forward is the main thing,” Lee said.

Every person should talk to their doctor about their unique medical conditions. However, research has shown that the vaccines are not only safe but recommended for people like Lee.

“Even in our own system, we’ve given tens of thousands, almost 50,000 of these doses, hundreds of millions of doses have been given worldwide,” Ayers said. “One of the things we do know is that they have been proven to be very safe, even in patients that have immunocompromised conditions.”

Dawn Lindeen of Long Beach spent two hours last week waiting in line to get a COVID test at the Memorial Hospital at Gulfport drive-through site. She explained why she is not vaccinated.

“I have a compromised immune system,” Lindeen said. “So I know there is a 50-50 chance that, I don’t know if it’s a live strand or a dead strand, so there’s a 50-50 chance that it could kill me either way. That’s my fear.”

There have been no documented cases that any of the COVID-19 vaccines have caused death.

“In Mississippi, we know that there have been over 7,000 deaths so far from COVID and so far none reported from the vaccine,” Ayers said.

“Well, when I lived in Corpus Christi (Texas) they told me it was a dead strand,” Lindeen said.

None of the three vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States by the FDA contain a live or dead virus. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use mRNA technology and the Johnson & Johnson uses an inactivated cold virus to stimulate your immune system.

“Only if someone has had a severe reaction to a vaccine would they probably not want to get the vaccine,” Ayers said. “The only other person is someone who is actively undergoing chemotherapy would want to talk to their oncologist to make sure. "

However, Ayers did say that after completing chemo, patients should get vaccinated.

“Oncology patients, just like some of these other immunocompromised conditions out there, are highly susceptible to getting the virus and having a hard time fighting it off.

“So even if you have an immuno-compromised condition, it’s much better to get vaccinated rather than run the risk of actually getting COVID,” Ayers said.

