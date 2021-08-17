Countdown To Kickoff: West Harrison

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Quincy Patrick is entering year four as the head man at West Harrison, a program that is just now into its teenage years, in what will be just the thirteenth season ever. In an effort to further cement the culture in the locker room, Patrick and his coaches branched out to identify a group of players who will help guide the team.

“We took last offseason and had a leadership council form,” Patrick said. “It’s mainly seniors. Not all seniors, but mainly seniors. We talked about what a good leader is and what a good leader isn’t. It’s not about yelling and screaming, it’s about actually serving. And if you don’t want to serve, you can’t be a good leader.”

While every program has experienced an uncertain 18 months, Patrick is looking forward to his guys hitting the field after his first true full off-season with the Hurricanes.

“When I took the job four years ago, I took it in May, so there wasn’t really an off-season there. That second year was kind of an off-season, but a lot of things were going on. And then last year, we had COVID,” he said. “We’re excited about how we’re going to play after a real off-season, excited about how good we can be trusting the process, with the process in place having a true offseason.”

Over half of the team’s starters will be back this year, but a couple of fresh faces will join the linebacking corps, including Kolten Scott, who just moved all the way from Oregon.

“We’re trying to knock some heads off, for real,” Scott said. “We’re trying to play hard, play tough, and just go after some kids.”

“As soon as they came in, they fit in perfectly,” senior middle linebacker Luke Holland said. “They’re great leaders, great players, I love playing beside them.”

From those middle three defenders all the way down the roster, the 2021 edition of the Hurricanes is ready to hit the ground running in week one.

“We’re dogs. We’re coming at you, we like to hit, and we just play aggressive ball,” Holland said.

“Just finish, just finish. That’s always the goal,” Patrick said. “We don’t always have a mantra or motto, just finish. If you start something, you have to finish it. We’re going to see this through.”

