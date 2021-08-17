3,323 new COVID-19 cases, 67 new deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,323 new cases of COVID-19 and 67 new deaths in the state on Tuesday. The number of new cases is a three-day total reported between 3pm Sunday and 3pm Monday.

The six southern counties reported 754 new cases and 11 new deaths in that 24-hour period. The new cases were reported in Harrison County (257), Jackson County (257), Pearl River County (89), George County (60), Hancock County (51), and Stone County (40).

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths George 3432 57 61 9 Hancock 5320 91 71 15 Harrison 25,536 349 509 72 Jackson 18,642 270 263 37 Pearl River 6419 166 202 40 Stone 2828 38 85 14

All 67 deaths reported Tuesday have occurred since Aug. 2, states MSDH. In the six lower counties, those that happened between Aug. 11-16 were reported in George County (1), Harrison County (3), and Jackson County (1). Additional deaths were occurred between Aug. 2-13 were identified through death certificate reports in Hancock County (1), Harrison County (1), Jackson County (3), and Pearl River County (1).

As of Aug. 16 at 3pm, there have been a total of 392,309 cases and 7,880 deaths reported.

Between July 13-26, 2021, there were 84 people who died from COVID-19 in Mississippi. That number more than doubled between July 27 and Aug. 9, when 234 people died from the virus, said MSDH.

In the last few weeks, hospitalizations in Mississippi have more than doubled. As of Aug. 15, there were 1539 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 431 were in the ICU and 291 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. Most geriatric cases occur in the 70-79 age group. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-17.

Of those cases, positive diagnoses of the COVID-19 variants are also being rapidly being detected across Mississippi, including in the six southernmost counties.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health, 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000

Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044

MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

As of Aug. 9, 2021, there are 326,558 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

