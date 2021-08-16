WLOX Careers
Second George County school closes due to COVID-19 outbreaks

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GOERGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A second school in George County will close due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The George County School District announced that all students at George County High School will move to virtual learning beginning Aug. 17 until Aug. 27. Students will return to campus on Aug. 30.

George County Elementary announced last week it would close for two weeks as well. On the same day, Stone High School made a similar announcement.

Four schools in the Hancock County School District are also closed for outbreaks, and officials with the Pearl River County School District voted Thursday night to switch all students to virtual learning for two weeks beginning Monday, Aug. 16.

MSDH defines an outbreak in a school setting as three or more individuals who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the same group within a 14-day period. So three people in one classroom would be the same group. There’s no further explanation of how many cases it takes to close an entire school.

To read the most recent report on COVID-19 in Mississippi schools, click here.

