POLL: Would you work somewhere that required you to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More and more employers, from private businesses to government agencies and the military, are considering COVID-19 vaccination requirements for workers.

At the end of July, Scarlet Pearl Casino became the first large company in South Mississippi to mandate vaccines for employees. Scarlet Pearl CEO LuAnn Pappas called it, “The right thing to do.”

“Most of the employees are very thankful that we are doing this,” Pappas told WLOX. “People still fear coming to work, even those that are vaccinated. Certainly, there will be a handful of people that don’t want the vaccination but it’s part of our responsibility to our community, the people we work with, and our families.”

Our poll will remain open for voting until Tuesday at 9 a.m. We'll show the final results in our special report "Fear, Facts, Future: A WLOX Town Hall" airing Thursday August 19 at 7 p.m. on WLOX ABC.

