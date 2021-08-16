WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

POLL: Would you work somewhere that required you to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More and more employers, from private businesses to government agencies and the military, are considering COVID-19 vaccination requirements for workers.

At the end of July, Scarlet Pearl Casino became the first large company in South Mississippi to mandate vaccines for employees. Scarlet Pearl CEO LuAnn Pappas called it, “The right thing to do.”

“Most of the employees are very thankful that we are doing this,” Pappas told WLOX. “People still fear coming to work, even those that are vaccinated. Certainly, there will be a handful of people that don’t want the vaccination but it’s part of our responsibility to our community, the people we work with, and our families.”

What do you think? Vote in our WLOX.com poll and tell us, “Would you work somewhere that required you to get a COVID-19 vaccine?”

Our poll will remain open for voting until Tuesday at 9 a.m. We’ll show the final results in our special report “Fear, Facts, Future: A WLOX Town Hall” airing Thursday August 19 at 7 p.m. on WLOX ABC.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 AM Tropics Update 8/16/21
Fred landfall expected in Florida today. Grace gets in the Gulf later this week.
Two more South Mississippi schools will close due to outbreaks of COVID-19.
Two more Hancock County schools close due to COVID-19 outbreaks
In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food...
USDA to permanently boost food stamp benefits by 25 percent
As Mississippi deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases, leaders there are urging Mississippians...
Mississippi’s top doctor touts monoclonal antibody treatments as state experiences COVID-19 surge
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,839 new cases of COVID-19 and 52 new...
7,839 new COVID-19 cases, 52 new deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi

Latest News

Joe Abston, a former three-term Pascagoula city councilman, died Sunday from COVID-19. He was 51.
Former Pascagoula city councilman dies from COVID-19
Michael Hinojosa, superintendent of Dallas Independent School District, said he is determined...
Dallas schools chief: seeking normalcy amid COVID-19 'madness'
UMMC has recently set up a mobile field hospital in collaboration with the State Department of...
Samaritan’s Purse to assist UMMC in COVID-19 response
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,839 new cases of COVID-19 and 52 new...
7,839 new COVID-19 cases, 52 new deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi