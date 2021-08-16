‘Please don’t give up on your children’: Moss Point residents call for an end to violence

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in the River City were calling for an end to the violence with a community event in Memorial Park Sunday.

Moss Point resident Genesis Wess delivered a powerful message to everyone in attendance.

“Please don’t give up on your children. Please don’t give up on our children. Please don’t give up on your neighbor’s children,” said Wess. “Children deserve better y’all. Stop the violence.”

A passionate plea that Wess said will dictate the future of the River City.

“The children are our future. We’re losing our future politicians, our future veterinarians, our future firemen, our future police officers, our future trash men, our future burger king workers,” said Wess. “We’re losing them and again they are our backbone.”

Beyond calling for peace, Moss Point Resident Jennifer McMillian Jordan said she hopes by promoting small businesses, children will see the possibilities that are out there.

“We do this for the kids. We do this to bring everybody together because that’s what it’s about,” said McMillian Jordan. “When kids come out here and they see what we’re putting on, that makes them want to go into business and do things like this.”

While Wess may not have any children of his own, he said he thinks of all the residents in the River City as his family.

“I don’t even have no kids. The community kids are my kids. So we’re just making a stand, here in love for our children, Knowing that somebody has to fight,” said Wess. “We can’t just keep sitting around saying this isn’t going to work. That isn’t going to work. We got to start somewhere and this is where we’re starting at.”

Organizers are hoping to continue stop the violence rallies each month and McMillian Jordan said she wants to see the event expand into more cities across the Gulf Coast.

“If we keep doing it, and they know it’s coming, then we’ll get more and more people to come out and maybe that will help people be here instead of out there doing crimes,” said Jordan. “Everybody will be like let’s go here, let’s support, and maybe that will cut down on some of the violence that we have in our community.”

The next “stop the violence rally” will be next Sunday in Hattiesburg.

