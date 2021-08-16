Part of Pineville Road in Long Beach closed for sewer main repair

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Sewer pipes in Long Beach are in bad shape, and money finally came in for the Harrison County Utility Authority to start the work.

Beginning Aug. 16, a portion of Pineville Road will be closed from Royal Drive to Alexander Road while crews work to replace an aging sewer main that serves a majority of the city.

This project is funded by the RESTORE Act and local funds.

To be clear, the road is closing but businesses along the construction area will stay open during the repair work.

Please plan to take the detour on the map attached and plan for a little extra time to get to your destination.

