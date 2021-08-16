WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Part of Pineville Road in Long Beach closed for sewer main repair

Part of Pineville Road in Long Beach closed for sewer main repair
Part of Pineville Road in Long Beach closed for sewer main repair
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Sewer pipes in Long Beach are in bad shape, and money finally came in for the Harrison County Utility Authority to start the work.

Beginning Aug. 16, a portion of Pineville Road will be closed from Royal Drive to Alexander Road while crews work to replace an aging sewer main that serves a majority of the city.

This project is funded by the RESTORE Act and local funds.

Beginning Aug. 16, a portion of Pineville Road will be closed from Royal Drive to Alexander...
Beginning Aug. 16, a portion of Pineville Road will be closed from Royal Drive to Alexander Road while crews work to replace an aging sewer main that serves a majority of the city.(City of Long Beach)

To be clear, the road is closing but businesses along the construction area will stay open during the repair work.

Please plan to take the detour on the map attached and plan for a little extra time to get to your destination.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 AM Tropics Update 8/16/21
Fred landfall expected in Florida today. Grace gets in the Gulf later this week.
Two more South Mississippi schools will close due to outbreaks of COVID-19.
Two more Hancock County schools close due to COVID-19 outbreaks
In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food...
USDA to permanently boost food stamp benefits by 25 percent
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,839 new cases of COVID-19 and 52 new...
7,839 new COVID-19 cases, 52 new deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi
As Mississippi deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases, leaders there are urging Mississippians...
Mississippi’s top doctor touts monoclonal antibody treatments as state experiences COVID-19 surge

Latest News

A vehicle is on fire on Interstate 59 following a multi-vehicle crash under the U.S. Highway 11...
One dead after fiery crash on I-59
Ingalls Avenue is closed to through traffic from Pascagoula to Market Street.
Section of Ingalls Avenue closes for road improvement
Monday morning, Biloxi Schools Resource Officer Daisy McCarroll was in her usual spot directing...
Cops to drivers: Take it easy going through school zones
Monday morning Biloxi Schools Resource Officer Daisy McCarroll was in her usual spot directing...
Cops to drivers: Take it easy going through school zones