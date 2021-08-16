WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mississippi state senator speaks about his decision to get vaccinated

By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi remains last in the nation in terms of COVID-19 vaccination rate. The state’s population is 35% fully vaccinated against the virus, even after a surge in people taking the shot from late July and into August.

One of those Mississippians is State Sen. Joel Carter of the 49th District, who made a snap decision to get the shot at Walmart Thursday morning.

“I’ve been pretty anti-vaccine, to be honest with you, for a long time,” Carter said. “I’ve had serious reservations about it, something that has been pushed out so quickly.”

The state senator kept up that mentality for most of the pandemic, even after he caught the virus last year. However, a busy travel schedule in the middle of the delta variant spike made him rethink his position.

“I didn’t want to come back from a conference, be infected, bring it home or bring it to the office,” he said. “I didn’t feel like that was fair.”

Carter did what a lot more people are doing nowadays, relying on the experts with COVID-19 information.

“I just felt like it was the right decision for me after talking to my doctors,” he said.

After opinions from two physicians, the state senator decided to get his first shot of the Moderna vaccine last week and announced it on social media after he had mild but expected symptoms.

“On Friday I had some muscle aches, but it wasn’t anything Tylenol couldn’t take care of,” he said.

Carter said his initial struggle with the vaccine was the limited information about long-term side effects.

Nevertheless, with ICU beds filling up and COVID-19 deaths on the rise throughout Mississippi, he said the data showed the outcome for vaccinated people who get the virus is much better.

“It’s got to make you worry. It’s got to make you think about your decision if you haven’t been vaccinated,” he said.

Now, he’s encouraging others to do what he did.

“Talk to your physician. Ask them about the vaccine. Make a good, informed decision,” he said.

Carter hopes to document his experience with the vaccine more in-depth on his social media after he gets his second dose of Moderna.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday Afternoon Tropics Overview
Fred makes landfall in Florida. Grace gets in the Gulf later this week.
Two more South Mississippi schools will close due to outbreaks of COVID-19.
Two more Hancock County schools close due to COVID-19 outbreaks
In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food...
USDA to permanently boost food stamp benefits by 25 percent
As of Aug. 15, there were 1539 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of...
7,839 new COVID-19 cases, 52 new deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi
As Mississippi deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases, leaders there are urging Mississippians...
Mississippi’s top doctor touts monoclonal antibody treatments as state experiences COVID-19 surge

Latest News

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) spoke with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau on Monday evening...
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) reacts to situation in Afghanistan
For most of the pandemic, Republican State Senator Joel Carter has had "serious reservations"...
State Senator Joel Carter on his decision to get vaccinated
Due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in our state and on the coast, Black Beach Weekend events...
LIVE REPORT: Black Beach Weekend events canceled at Coast Coliseum
Although East Hancock Elementary and other schools within the district are closed, work hasn’t...
Hancock County parents react to school closings after COVID-19 outbreaks