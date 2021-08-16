WLOX Careers
Miss. woman accused of stealing money meant for meals to feed children

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT
SUNFLOWER CO., Miss. (WLBT) - State Auditor Shad White announced the arrest of a woman for fraud in Sunflower County on Monday.

Carol Jackson is accused of defrauding a Mississippi Department of Education program designed to provide meals for school children in the summer.

White says Jackson was the executive director of a nonprofit organization. She’s accused of submitting fake documents to MDE and stealing $40,000 for the program.

She’s accused of writing over $20,000 in checks to herself, as well as withdrawing thousands from an ATM at a local casino. She also allegedly spent nearly $2,000 on personal travel.

“We will hold the line when someone steals any taxpayer funds, but we are even more motivated when someone steals money intended for children,” said Auditor White. “Thank you to the investigators who worked tirelessly on this case.”

Jackson turned herself in to Sunflower County Sheriff’s Office and was given a $10,000 bail.

She faces up to five years in prison if found guilty.

