Hot with hit-or-miss t-storms. Tracking Fred today & Grace later this week.

Today will be partly cloudy with a chance for thunderstorms. High temperatures will warm into the 90s. There will be breezy northeast winds at about 10 to 15 miles per hour. Today’s rain chance across South Mississippi will range from about 20% to 50%. Minor coastal flooding will be possible through tomorrow morning in Hancock County due to above-normal tides from increased onshore flow. Fred will make landfall today on the Florida panhandle, targeting them with rain, wind, and surge impacts and mainly sparing Mississippi. Later this week, Grace will come into the Gulf. Currently, it’s not expected to bring impacts to Mississippi but the forecast can change so stay tuned for updates.