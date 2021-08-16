WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Hot with hit-or-miss t-storms. Tracking Fred today & Grace later this week.

By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today will be partly cloudy with a chance for thunderstorms. High temperatures will warm into the 90s. There will be breezy northeast winds at about 10 to 15 miles per hour. Today’s rain chance across South Mississippi will range from about 20% to 50%. Minor coastal flooding will be possible through tomorrow morning in Hancock County due to above-normal tides from increased onshore flow. Fred will make landfall today on the Florida panhandle, targeting them with rain, wind, and surge impacts and mainly sparing Mississippi. Later this week, Grace will come into the Gulf. Currently, it’s not expected to bring impacts to Mississippi but the forecast can change so stay tuned for updates.

Most Read

8-16-2021 Early Monday tropics update
Fred landfall in Florida today. Grace gets in the Gulf later this week.
Two more South Mississippi schools will close due to outbreaks of COVID-19.
Two more Hancock County schools close due to COVID-19 outbreaks
In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food...
USDA to permanently boost food stamp benefits by 25 percent
As Mississippi deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases, leaders there are urging Mississippians...
Mississippi’s top doctor touts monoclonal antibody treatments as state experiences COVID-19 surge
The latest health department report shows 106,654 shots have been administered in the state so...
Memorial Hospital sees increases in COVID-19 tests and vaccinations

Latest News

8-16-2021 Early Monday tropics update
Fred landfall in Florida today. Grace gets in the Gulf later this week.
Fred is the strongest it has ever been. It'll probably get even stronger before it makes...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Fred tracks east of South Mississippi
Eric's First Alert Forecast 5:30 PM Aug 15, 2021
Fred tracks east of South Mississippi; watching Grace