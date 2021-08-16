WLOX Careers
Hot and humid today. Watching Fred and Grace in the tropics.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Today will be another hot and humid day! We’ll reach the low 90s this afternoon, and a few showers on the fringe of Tropical Storm Fred could move in this afternoon. It will be a little breezy at times with winds from the northeast. A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect for Hancock County until Tuesday morning. Minor flooding is possible, especially along east facing shores.

Tonight will stay warm and muggy. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly dry, but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the low 90s. Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and humid with highs near 90. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible.

Tropical Storm Fred is expected to make landfall along the Florida Panhandle by Monday evening as a strong tropical storm. Heavy rainfall, surge, and strong winds are expected in Florida. South Mississippi will hardly see any impacts. Fred will move inland into Alabama and Georgia on Tuesday. It will then weaken into a tropical depression.

Tropical Depression Grace is near Hispaniola, and it will continue westward into the Caribbean. It is forecast to move into the Southern Gulf by the end of the week, and it will likely become a tropical storm again. The latest forecast track is well south of South Mississippi. It is not a threat to the Northern Gulf Coast at this time, but we’ll watch for any changes.

Finally, Tropical Depression Eight is in the Atlantic near Bermuda. It will likely become Tropical Storm Henri this week. It is not a threat to the Gulf or the U.S.

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Hot with hit-or-miss t-storms. Tracking Fred today & Grace later this week.