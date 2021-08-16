WLOX Careers
Harrison County board of supervisors has big plans for fairgrounds

The county plans to add a dog park and a 4-H program to enhance and utilize the Harrison County...
The county plans to add a dog park and a 4-H program to enhance and utilize the Harrison County Fairgrounds.(wlox)
By Brandy McGill
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Board of Supervisors has some big plans to utilize dozens of acres within the county. Not much sits on the land right now, and the county wanted to change that.

District 2 Supervisor Rebecca Powers said what the county has planned for the Harrison County Fairgrounds will benefit both people and pets.

The fairgrounds is a mostly open field, nearly 100 acres in just one location. More than enough space to make any dog smile.

“Janet McCarroll, brilliant businesswoman,” said Powers. “She is the one that brought the Winter Classic here more than 20 years ago. And we noticed that all these people come here and of course locals are always walking their dogs on leashes out on the fairground.”

That’s when the light bulb sparked for the board of supervisors to build a dog park. Powers said the county spent $2 million for this land.

“So we’re going to do six acres that you see behind me,” said Powers. “Absolutely beautiful land of course the fenced-in for the large dogs. We’re going to do the high fence for safety. Also going to have the small dog area and the agility course,” she said. “We’re also going to bring benches and coverings that we already have.”

Powers said the Harrison County Sheriff plans to donate his K-9 agility courses to the park since the department is getting new ones with a grant. To stand out from all other dog parks, Powers said there will be LED lighting installed so dog owners can bring their dogs over in the evening after dark, rather than just during the day.

In addition to the dog park, Powers said there are more plans to utilize this space.

“So then on the other half of the annex land towards the fairgrounds, we have this huge metal building that we really don’t do anything with,” Powers said.

She added “We’re going to do a 4-H program and if anyone has had a child in 4H it is extremely beneficial. We want to do it in a controlled area like a garden. We want to have livestock. We want to have baby cows, baby chickens. It’s endless.”

Powers said the planned projects come from the community and it’s the county’s job to listen.

Both projects are expected to happen soon, possibly in the next few weeks. If you have any other ideas or concerns you can always reach out to the Harrison County board of supervisors on their Facebook page.

