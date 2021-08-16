WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Fred landfall in Florida today. Grace gets in the Gulf later this week.

Currently no tropical threats to Mississippi but we will watch closely in case of changes
By Taylor Graham, Carrie Duncan, Wesley Williams and Eric Jeansonne
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Fred was moving northward toward the Florida panhandle on Monday morning.

Heavy rainfall and a dangerous storm surge are expected along the coast of the Florida panhandle and Big Bend later today, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Fred will make landfall today on the Florida panhandle. Fred will target them with rain, wind, and surge impacts. Mississippi will be spared any significant impact.

Later this week, Grace will come into the Gulf. Currently, Grace is not expected to bring impacts to Mississippi but the forecast can change so stay tuned for updates.

8-16-2021 Early Monday tropics update
8-16-2021 Early Monday tropics update(WLOX)

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two more South Mississippi schools will close due to outbreaks of COVID-19.
Two more Hancock County schools close due to COVID-19 outbreaks
In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food...
USDA to permanently boost food stamp benefits by 25 percent
As Mississippi deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases, leaders there are urging Mississippians...
Mississippi’s top doctor touts monoclonal antibody treatments as state experiences COVID-19 surge
The latest health department report shows 106,654 shots have been administered in the state so...
Memorial Hospital sees increases in COVID-19 tests and vaccinations

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Hot with hit-or-miss t-storms. Tracking Fred today & Grace later this week.
Fred is the strongest it has ever been. It'll probably get even stronger before it makes...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Fred tracks east of South Mississippi
Eric's First Alert Forecast 5:30 PM Aug 15, 2021
Fred tracks east of South Mississippi; watching Grace