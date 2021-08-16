Fred landfall in Florida today. Grace gets in the Gulf later this week.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Fred was moving northward toward the Florida panhandle on Monday morning.

Heavy rainfall and a dangerous storm surge are expected along the coast of the Florida panhandle and Big Bend later today, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Fred will make landfall today on the Florida panhandle. Fred will target them with rain, wind, and surge impacts. Mississippi will be spared any significant impact.

Later this week, Grace will come into the Gulf. Currently, Grace is not expected to bring impacts to Mississippi but the forecast can change so stay tuned for updates.

8-16-2021 Early Monday tropics update (WLOX)

