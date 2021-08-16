WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Fred landfall expected in Florida today. Grace gets in the Gulf later this week.

Currently there are no tropical threats to Mississippi, but we will watch closely in case of changes.
By Taylor Graham, Carrie Duncan, Wesley Williams and Eric Jeansonne
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The tropics are very active this week! There are three systems we’re watching in the Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic; Tropical Storm Fred, Tropical Depression Grace, and Tropical Depression Eight.

Tropical Storm Fred

Tropical Storm Fred will bring heavy rainfall and a dangerous storm surge along the coast of the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend later today, according to the National Hurricane Center. Fred will make landfall today on the Florida Panhandle. Tropical Storm Warnings are in place for much of the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend. Mississippi will be spared any significant impact.

10 AM Monday Tropical Storm Fred Update
10 AM Monday Tropical Storm Fred Update(WLOX)

Tropical Depression Grace

Tropical Depression Grace is currently in the Caribbean, near Hispaniola. A strong area of high pressure over the Gulf should steer Grace into the Southern Gulf by the end of the week. It could become a tropical storm again. Currently, Grace is not expected to bring impacts to Mississippi, but the forecast can change. Stay tuned for updates.

10 AM Monday Tropical Depression Grace Update
10 AM Monday Tropical Depression Grace Update(WLOX)

Tropical Depression Eight

Tropical Depression Eight is currently in the Atlantic, near Bermuda. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Henri this week, and it will stay in the Western Atlantic. It is not a threat to the Gulf or the U.S.

10 AM Monday Tropical Depression Eight Update
10 AM Monday Tropical Depression Eight Update(WLOX)

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two more South Mississippi schools will close due to outbreaks of COVID-19.
Two more Hancock County schools close due to COVID-19 outbreaks
In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food...
USDA to permanently boost food stamp benefits by 25 percent
As Mississippi deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases, leaders there are urging Mississippians...
Mississippi’s top doctor touts monoclonal antibody treatments as state experiences COVID-19 surge
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,839 new cases of COVID-19 and 52 new...
7,839 new COVID-19 cases, 52 new deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Hot and humid today. Watching Fred and Grace in the tropics.
Hot and humid today. Tropical Storm Fred will make landfall in Florida today.
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
Even though South Mississippi will likely be spared from the worst of Tropical Storm Fred,...
Emergency officials prepared for tropical weather as Fred aims for Florida, Grace enters the Gulf
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Hot with hit-or-miss t-storms. Tracking Fred today & Grace later this week.