Fred landfall expected in Florida today. Grace gets in the Gulf later this week.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The tropics are very active this week! There are three systems we’re watching in the Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic; Tropical Storm Fred, Tropical Depression Grace, and Tropical Depression Eight.

Tropical Storm Fred

Tropical Storm Fred will bring heavy rainfall and a dangerous storm surge along the coast of the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend later today, according to the National Hurricane Center. Fred will make landfall today on the Florida Panhandle. Tropical Storm Warnings are in place for much of the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend. Mississippi will be spared any significant impact.

10 AM Monday Tropical Storm Fred Update (WLOX)

Tropical Depression Grace

Tropical Depression Grace is currently in the Caribbean, near Hispaniola. A strong area of high pressure over the Gulf should steer Grace into the Southern Gulf by the end of the week. It could become a tropical storm again. Currently, Grace is not expected to bring impacts to Mississippi, but the forecast can change. Stay tuned for updates.

10 AM Monday Tropical Depression Grace Update (WLOX)

Tropical Depression Eight

Tropical Depression Eight is currently in the Atlantic, near Bermuda. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Henri this week, and it will stay in the Western Atlantic. It is not a threat to the Gulf or the U.S.

10 AM Monday Tropical Depression Eight Update (WLOX)

