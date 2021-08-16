WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Former Marine tries desperately to get Afghan colleague out of harms way

Former U.S. Marine Moises Espinal has been reading through texts he’s been getting from his...
Former U.S. Marine Moises Espinal has been reading through texts he’s been getting from his former Afghan interpreter, code-named “Lucky,” who’s still trying to make it out of Afghanistan alive.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We’ve all been watching the disturbing images coming out of Afghanistan as the United States continues its withdrawal and the Taliban takes over.

Former U.S. Marine Moises Espinal has been reading through texts he’s been getting from his former Afghan interpreter, code-named “Lucky,” who’s still trying to make it out of Afghanistan alive.

Espinal, who served two tours in Afghanistan, said the news right now isn’t good.

“The House initiated a resolution to expedite the visa. I think that was a little too late,” Espinal said. “They saw that the paint on the wall was dry when they knew the Taliban was taking over the country.”

Now, images of a chaotic and deadly situation are unfolding. Espinal tells us despite numerous attempts to get Lucky out, he’s been unlucky with those efforts.

“I’ve tried to maintain as much communications as I can, but these last few times I’ve talked to him, the guy is literally fearing for his life,” Espinal added. “The Taliban is inside Kabul. From his house, you can hear the gunfire.”

In fact, right after our interview, Espinal got a phone call from a key U.S. contact in Kabul about getting Lucky out, but when he tried to call Lucky, there was no answer.

“I’m afraid for his life, and for those that are still over there,” he said.

Despite the US pull-out, Espinal said the time he and his military colleagues spent in Afghanistan.

“Yesterday I stayed on the phone from the time I woke up until I went to sleep with my Marine buddies calling me and civilian friends asking me my thoughts on the situation,” Espinal added. “I can say that as Marines, sailors, airmen, those on the ground...we did our job.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 AM Tropics Update 8/16/21
Fred landfall expected in Florida today. Grace gets in the Gulf later this week.
Two more South Mississippi schools will close due to outbreaks of COVID-19.
Two more Hancock County schools close due to COVID-19 outbreaks
In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food...
USDA to permanently boost food stamp benefits by 25 percent
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,839 new cases of COVID-19 and 52 new...
7,839 new COVID-19 cases, 52 new deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi
As Mississippi deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases, leaders there are urging Mississippians...
Mississippi’s top doctor touts monoclonal antibody treatments as state experiences COVID-19 surge

Latest News

Part of Pineville Road in Long Beach closed for sewer main repair
Part of Pineville Road in Long Beach closed for sewer main repair
The George County School District announced that all students at George County High School will...
Second George County school closes due to COVID-19 outbreaks
Carol Jackson
Miss. woman accused of stealing money meant for meals to feed children
10 AM Tropics Update 8/16/21
Fred landfall expected in Florida today. Grace gets in the Gulf later this week.