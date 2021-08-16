Emergency officials prepared for tropical weather as Fred aims for Florida, Grace enters the Gulf

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Even though South Mississippi will likely be spared from the worst of Tropical Storm Fred, local emergency management teams are staying on their toes in case there are any changes.

For days, crews have checked equipment and facilities so that they’re ready for the unexpected.

Fred is expected to make landfall Monday on the Florida panhandle, targeting the area them with rain, wind, and surge impacts. Mississippi will be spared any significant impact.

Even though the storm is headed to Florida, Matt Stratton, director of the Harrison County Emergency Management Agency, said that the agency is keeping an eye on the storm out of precaution.

“Fred is going to be a little bit from us on the forecast track,” said Stratton. “We’re going to continue to monitor it. It’s not an imminent threat for Harrison County but definitely close enough to still continue to watch.”

Later this week, Grace will come into the Gulf. Right now, Grace does not pose a threat to South Mississippi but Coast natives know how fast those forecasts can change. For those wanting prepare ahead, multiple sandbag stations are open across Harrison County.

Stratton said EMA has been in constant contact with local agencies to make sure everyone is aware of the emergency plan.

Biloxi Fire Chief Nick Geiser says even if Fred doesn’t cause an issue for the Coast, you should always be prepared.

“We make sure we got all of our equipment ready to go, and we make sure all of our people have stuff ready to go,” he said. “We don’t anticipate a whole lot going on with Fred, but you got Grace right behind it that could always pose a threat. So, it’s always good practice.”

Stratton recommends people keep their emergency supply kit filled with three days worth of food, water and supplies. He also advises that people have a “go bag” filled with important documents, cash, a change of clothes and medication that could last for a few weeks.

“That way, if you have to evacuate for whatever reason, take your go bag with you and have the bare essentials that will get you by,” said Stratton.

Weather officials say there’s a flood advisory from now until Tuesday. To keep up with the latest forecast on Tropical Storm Fred, click here.

