Cruisin’ looking for record-breaking year for 25h anniversary

Early registrations are about 700 more than normal, and officials are expecting a record-breaking year for the event's 25th anniversary despite lingering COVID-19 concerns.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s more than a month away, but Cruisin’ the Coast is already getting revved up for its silver anniversary celebration.

The early registrations are piling up with just hours before deadline.

“We’re around 7,354 now, but that’s around 700 ahead of where we normally have been,” said CTC executive director Woody Bailey. “Those are good numbers, and it looks like we’re in for a record-breaking year, the 25th anniversary. So, that’s a great time to break a record for attendance.”

Cruisin’ began with 374 cars. In 2019, the record was set with 8,620.

“Cruisin’ the Coast is doing the job that we wanted it to do,” Bailey said. “We wanted to help the economy at a slow time of the year, and it’s doing its job.”

And this year will see bigger events as part of the 25th annual celebration. But, COVID-19 will still be riding shotgun.

“We’re taking this very seriously and want to do everything we can to protect our volunteers, our participants and everyone that’s involved in the event,” Bailey said.

He was encouraged by comments from State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs in a recent virtual meeting hosted by the Gulf Coast Business Council. “He says (with) a large outdoor event like Cruisin’ the Coast, that you should be good to go.”

Few people are more excited than David Shoemake of Biloxi. In fact, he has built a 4,000-square-foot shrine to his hobby and his favorite event.

“It’s just become a little collection of cars and memorabilia and just a place to have a little fun and keep your stuff,” Shoemake said. “You’ve got to have a toy box. Every man has got to have a toy box and this is mine.”

Shoemake went from casual fan, to participant, and now he has five cars registered for the event.

“We would always go down the side of the road with a picnic and watch the cars cruise up and down and we would just say, ‘Man, we’ve got to do one,’ " Shoemake said. “And, finally, when my son had to have a new truck, I turned this one into a hot rod and that was the first one.”

And he’s become obsessed, not just for himself, but for the whole Coast.

“There is nothing like it in the world in the cruising industry, like the Cruisin’ the Coast,” he said. “No one has 26 miles of beach they can run up and down and look at the white sand and see this water. We’ve got the perfect place.”

The registrations represent participants from 45 states and Canada. Among them, are 1,100 first-time cruisers.

If you’re out enjoying the events, it’s possible you might be stopped to participate in a survey. That’s because Cruisin’ will be conducting an economic impact study, the first one in five years.

