Countdown to Kickoff: Long Beach

By Blake Brannon
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) -The Long Beach Bearcats are entering year two under head coach Ryan Ross, he says coming into the fall he’s focusing on two things for his team.

“Overall commitment to the program and culture around here,” said Ross. “I think we’ve done that. We’ve had a good off-season, the guys have worked hard. We’re still adjusting to all that. You know, football is a 100 percent commitment or really nothing. But we’re getting there, progress is being made.”

The Bearcats have nine seniors on the team and are bringing back four starters on offense and five on defense, but overall it’s a younger team than last year.

To help some of the underclassmen seniors are stepping up to help lead, including nose guard Joshua Brown.

“To me I think I’ve been doing pretty well getting everybody in their spot, paying attention to details,” said Brown. “We have to play together as a team making the right blocks and assignments.”

For senior quarterback and safety Charlie Starita he’s proud of the work put in during the off-season.

“We didn’t really get an offseason last year because of Corona and all of that,” said Starita. “I feel like this summer we worked really hard as a team. I feel like we’re more prepared than we were last year. Just to come out here and put a little more time and dedication into it as a team. It’s my last year and we want to do the best we can, so I’m trying to push them to do the best they can too.”

For the Bearcats, football is like family.

Coach Ross says his staff, players, and all members of the program are ready to work this season and get back out under the lights.

“We’ve got some good chemistry with these guys,” said Ross. “Coaches are enjoying working with each other, the guys are enjoying getting coached. Overall every body is having a good time. The reward in football is the adrenaline and the atmosphere on Friday nights. Hopefully some good things will come from these guys this year.”

Countdown to Kickoff: Long Beach
