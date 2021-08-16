WLOX Careers
Bees invade Nebraska home, beekeeper removes them alive

By Brandon Tvrdy and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (Gray News) - A home in Nebraska has some unwanted tenants living inside.

“His girlfriend had bees in the wall and didn’t know exactly what was going on, so he gave me a call,” Mike Dyer told WOWT-TV.

Instead of getting rid of the bees for good, the bees will be removed through a method called live bee removal.

This method keeps the bees alive instead of having them exterminated.

“You hate to destroy them because they do so much for the environment and there’s always somebody out there that can help,” Dyer said.

To remove the bees, the colony is calmed with a bee smoker while the siding is removed from the house.

The bees did their part and remained calm.

“As I watch these bees, their behavior has been excellent. It shows really good genetics. They’re very calm,” Tony Sandoval said.

Sandoval has been a beekeeper for more than a decade and Dyer and his daughter, Danielle Dyer, are doing this for the first time.

“I’ve never actually helped remove bees, but I do keep bees. Danielle and I keep bees and have a couple of beehives at our house,” said Dyer.

He says it is a good way for them to learn about bee removal and also have some quality time together.

The bees were discovered underneath the wood, but some may also be inside the house, so removing the bees will be a multi-day project.

Copyright 2021 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

