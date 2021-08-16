WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

8 people shot outside NY apartment building

Police said eight people were shot outside an apartment building in Brooklyn.
Police said eight people were shot outside an apartment building in Brooklyn.(Source: News 12 Brooklyn via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – Authorities said eight people were wounded in a shooting outside a New York City apartment building early Monday.

The victims – three males and five females – were part of a large group gathered outside the Eleanor Roosevelt Houses in Brooklyn just after midnight.

The victims were between the ages of 18 and 27. Police said they were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said minors were at the scene but were not hurt.

Police said about 100 to 150 people were listening to music in the area when the shooting occurred.

There have been no arrests so far. Police said two shooters were possibly involved.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

8-16-2021 Early Monday tropics update
Fred landfall in Florida today. Grace gets in the Gulf later this week.
Two more South Mississippi schools will close due to outbreaks of COVID-19.
Two more Hancock County schools close due to COVID-19 outbreaks
In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food...
USDA to permanently boost food stamp benefits by 25 percent
As Mississippi deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases, leaders there are urging Mississippians...
Mississippi’s top doctor touts monoclonal antibody treatments as state experiences COVID-19 surge
The latest health department report shows 106,654 shots have been administered in the state so...
Memorial Hospital sees increases in COVID-19 tests and vaccinations

Latest News

Michael Hinojosa, superintendent of Dallas Independent School District, said he is determined...
Dallas schools chief: seeking normalcy amid COVID-19 'madness'
FILE - The company logo is shown at the top of a supercharger for Tesla automobiles near shops...
US probing Autopilot problems on 765,000 Tesla vehicles
A WWII veteran celebrates his 100th birthday by recreating his parachute jump on D-day.
100-year-old recreates WWII parachute jump
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
US officials say 7 killed in Kabul airport evacuation chaos, after Taliban takeover of Afghanistan