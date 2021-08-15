WLOX Careers
Volunteers help paint Moss Point basketball court

By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Soon, Moss Point youth will have a pair of fully-renovated basketball courts, thanks to NBA All-Star and Olympic Champion Devin Booker.

The former Moss Point High standout gave back to his city and the community came out to help.

Reginald Murphy has lived in Moss Point all his life, seeing vacant swampland by his home be transformed into a dump and then a basketball court where Tram and Payne St. meet.

“This is where we hung at, shot basketball at,” Murphy said.

He is one of the many people who first started calling the neighborhood “South 40” for the original 40 friends who used to meet and play together.

And thanks to the 2K Foundation, Murphy’s childhood court is getting new life.

“This is just rejuvenating it, bringing it back,” he said.

The foundation sponsored renovations and a new paint job. Organizers even asked the neighborhood for input.

“The South 40 logos, we came up with the design,” Moss Point resident Ronnie Steele said.

The foundation called for a community paint day with everyone pitching in with a brush or a roller, including the high school girl’s basketball team.

“We have to be an influence. We have to be role models,” high school senior Victoria Broughton said.

That’s the mentality the community has learned from NBA star and former Moss Point High Tiger Devin Booker, who helped pick the site and organize the renovations. The design was made by L.A. artist Mr. Cartoon as a way to pay homage to Booker’s Mexican heritage.

“We never really had a basketball player do such great things,” high school senior Ar’Yonna Miller said.

Those that grew up near this park said it’s a surreal feeling, to see what once was just marshland is now such a staple in the community. And they hope this renovation instills that same sense of pride in the next generation.

“It feels good to know that we are creating something for the kids in Moss Point can see.” Steele said.

The hope is that more children will have better access to recreation once the court is ready to play on.

“It’s kind of influencing them to get out here, work better at what they are trying to do,” Miller said.

And some people even think the court might craft another star athlete.

“It’s like a sports breeding ground here,” Murphy said.

The foundation is also renovating a park near Second Street. The paint job will take more than a week to complete.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

