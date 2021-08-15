WLOX Careers
USM hosts ‘Golden Eagle Welcome Week’ for new students and freshmen moving onto campus

By Branden Walker
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 11:44 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Golden Eagle Week is underway at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Freshman students at the university took to the campus Saturday and Sunday to move in.

“Kind of nervous, kind of excited,” USM freshman Will Alsobrook said, sharing his thoughts on the fresh start. “But I’m hoping to meet some new people at more of the welcome week stuff, "

Some new students got to meet some upperclassmen, who were on campus to help with the moving and unloading.

Two of those helping with the move-in process were Jamal Jones and Marquan Lewis, both brothers in USM fraternities.

“It’s always great to help the community, especially our local community, “ Jamal Jones said.

Said Lewis:: “Pour into the people so they can pour back out to the community. Just make it a ripple effect. So that’s what we want the people to do here at USM.”

Resident assistant Audrey Wohlscheid offered a message for USM’s new students.

“Don’t be scared,” Wolscheid . Like all of us are so excited to have you here. Especially with covid. We are having in-person classes. It’s just really exciting, " says Audrey Wohlscheid Resident Assistant.

For more information on USM you can go to https://www.usm.edu/

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

