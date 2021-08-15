WLOX Careers
Two more Hancock County schools close due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Two more South Mississippi schools will close due to outbreaks of COVID-19.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two more South Mississippi schools will close due to outbreaks of COVID-19.

East Hancock Elementary School and Hancock Middle School will both be closed for two weeks. This comes after South Hancock Elementary and Hancock High School closed last week due to similar outbreaks.

Grab-and-go lunches will be available at South Hancock Elementary and East Hancock Elementary from 10:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m for students from any of the district’s closed locations or quarantined from schools that remain open in the district.

While the majority of schools in the Hancock County district are closed due to outbreaks, some elementary schools still have in-person learning. This is unlike Pearl River County School District, which voted Thursday night to switch all students to virtual learning for two weeks beginning Monday, Aug. 16.

Stone High School and George County Elementary announced Wednesday that they would close for two weeks, as well.

MSDH defines an outbreak in a school setting as three or more individuals who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the same group within a 14-day period. So three people in one classroom would be the same group. There’s no further explanation of how many cases it takes to close an entire school.

To read the most recent report on COVID-19 in Mississippi schools, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

