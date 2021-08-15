WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Turnovers plague the Saints in their loss at Baltimore

Saints with 6 turnovers against Baltimore
Jameis Winston relieves Taysom Hill in the first half. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Jameis Winston relieves Taysom Hill in the first half. (Source: New Orleans Saints)(New Orleans Saints)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints caught the turnover bug in Baltimore to the tune of six giveaways against the Ravens. New Orleans lost three fumbles, and threw three interceptions.

All those turnovers led to a Saints loss, 17-14.

Tyler Huntley scored on a 7-yard QB keeper to give Baltimore the victory. His score made it 15-14. The Ravens converted on a two-pointer after the Huntley touchdown.

The Black and Gold’s first touchdown of the game came courtesy of a Tony Jones, Jr. 18-yard touchdown run.

The second touchdown of the first half, a Jameis Winston to Lil’Jordan Humphrey 8-yard connection.

Winston went 8-of-12, 96 yards, TD pass, and an interception.

Taysom Hill got the start at quarterback for the Saints. He went 8-of-12 passing, 81 yards, and one interception.

A notable development for the Saints pregame was the return of Michael Thomas. He’s been rehabbing his ankle in Philadelphia, but made the trip to Baltimore to be with the Black and Gold.

Coach Payton and Thomas have been in contact recently after a riff developed over how the receiver was handling his rehab.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 AM Sunday Forecast Track for Fred
Fred’s track has shifted east. It may become a tropical storm on Sunday.
Abigail Jacobson has seen the pandemic from inside the ICU at Ochsner’s in New Orleans for the...
COVID-19 ICU nurse says many healthcare workers suffering from ‘emotional fatigue’
Ninety-one-year-old Henry Turner Sr. was featured dancing in a video that aired Friday morning...
91-year-old Vancleave man struts stuff on national TV
Phony Vax cards and legalities
Legal questions and phony vaccine cards popping up after New Orleans enacts new COVID-19 requirements
A vehicle is on fire on Interstate 59 following a multi-vehicle crash under the U.S. Highway 11...
One dead after fiery crash on I-59

Latest News

Sean Payton previews first preseason game
Sean Payton previews first preseason game
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) and quarterback Taysom Hill (7) throw during...
Sean Payton previews first preseason game
Family members of the New Orleans Saints sit in the stands wearing masks and exercising social...
Saints announce attendance policy for 2021 season
Wil Lutz could miss several weeks after leaving practice early one week before the preseason...
Saints kicker Wil Lutz could miss up to 8 weeks after surgery