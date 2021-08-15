LIST: Self-serve sandbag locations open up along Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Cities on the Gulf Coast are preparing for the possible impact of tropical weather over the next few days.

Gulfport Public Works has set up sandbag stations at the following locations:

Orange Grove Community Center on Dedeaux Road

Gulfport Fire station on 42nd Avenue

Intersection of Hewes Avenue and Glover Street

The locations are self-serve, but staff will be on-site from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. for those who need assistance.

For the latest on potential tropical weather in our area, follow the WLOX First Alert Weather Team.

