WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

LIST: Self-serve sandbag locations open up along Gulf Coast

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Cities on the Gulf Coast are preparing for the possible impact of tropical weather over the next few days.

Gulfport Public Works has set up sandbag stations at the following locations:

  • Orange Grove Community Center on Dedeaux Road
  • Gulfport Fire station on 42nd Avenue
  • Intersection of Hewes Avenue and Glover Street

The locations are self-serve, but staff will be on-site from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. for those who need assistance.

For the latest on potential tropical weather in our area, follow the WLOX First Alert Weather Team.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred has formed into a tropical storm again.
Fred is now a tropical storm in the Gulf
Abigail Jacobson has seen the pandemic from inside the ICU at Ochsner’s in New Orleans for the...
COVID-19 ICU nurse says many healthcare workers suffering from ‘emotional fatigue’
Ninety-one-year-old Henry Turner Sr. was featured dancing in a video that aired Friday morning...
91-year-old Vancleave man struts stuff on national TV
Phony Vax cards and legalities
Legal questions and phony vaccine cards popping up after New Orleans enacts new COVID-19 requirements
A vehicle is on fire on Interstate 59 following a multi-vehicle crash under the U.S. Highway 11...
One dead after fiery crash on I-59

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Hot and humid this weekend. Watching Tropical Storm Fred.
Fred has formed into a tropical storm again.
Fred is now a tropical storm in the Gulf
Hot and humid today. Fred is a tropical storm again.
Taylor's 8 AM Sunday First Alert Forecast
Hot and humid today. Fred will likely regroup as a tropical storm.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast