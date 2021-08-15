Fred is now a tropical storm in the Gulf

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Fred is back! The Hurricane Hunters found that Fred redeveloped into a tropical storm on Sunday morning. It is currently in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, and it is moving to the north and northwest. The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center shows Fred making landfall as a tropical storm late Monday night into Tuesday. The latest track is east of South Mississippi.

Fred has formed into a tropical storm again. (WLOX)

The latest model tracks, or spaghetti plots are clustered into Coastal Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. A ridge of high pressure in the Atlantic is expected to weaken, and this would allow Fred to turn quicker to the north. If Fred takes a track east of South Mississippi, it would mean that the heaviest rainfall and strongest winds would stay away from us.

Sunday Morning Model Tracks for Fred (WLOX)

Steering Winds for Fred (WLOX)

The two latest model runs (Sunday morning Aug 15, 2021) from the GFS and Euro show two possible scenarios with the center of the storm tracking into the western FL panhandle with the majority of rain and wind on the east side of the center.

Sunday Morning GFS Model Run of Fred (WLOX)

Sunday Morning Euro Model Run of Fred (WLOX)

Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for parts of the Florida Panhandle and Alabama. There are no watches or warnings in effect for South Mississippi at this time. That being said, we’ll be closely watching for any changes with the forecast and Fred’s possible track.

