Fred’s track has shifted east. It may become a tropical storm on Sunday.

South Mississippi is not under any watches or warnings at this time
By Taylor Graham, Carrie Duncan, Wesley Williams and Eric Jeansonne
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The forecast for Fred remains complicated. Fred is still a tropical wave on Sunday morning, but a new center is trying to reform. It is expected to become a tropical storm again on Sunday. Since we do not know exactly where that new center is going to develop, that makes pin-pointing the exact track difficult. However, forecast models Sunday morning are in better agreement that Fred will track east of South Mississippi. The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center has shifted back to the east.

4 AM Sunday Forecast Track for Fred
4 AM Sunday Forecast Track for Fred(WLOX)

The model tracks, or spaghetti plots are now clustered into Coastal Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. A ridge of high pressure in the Atlantic is expected to weaken, and this would allow Fred to turn quicker to the north. If Fred takes a track east of South Mississippi, it would mean that the heaviest rainfall and strongest winds would stay away from us.

Sunday Morning Model Tracks for Fred
Sunday Morning Model Tracks for Fred(WLOX)
Steering Winds for Fred
Steering Winds for Fred(WLOX)

The two latest model runs (Sunday morning Aug 15, 2021) from the GFS and Euro show two possible scenarios with the center of the storm tracking into the western FL panhandle with the majority of rain and wind on the east side of the center.

Sunday Morning GFS Model Run of Fred
Sunday Morning GFS Model Run of Fred(WLOX)
Sunday Morning Euro Model Run of Fred
Sunday Morning Euro Model Run of Fred(WLOX)

Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for parts of the Florida Panhandle. There are no watches or warnings in effect for South Mississippi at this time. That being said, we’ll be closely watching for any changes with the forecast and Fred’s possible track.

