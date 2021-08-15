Tropical Storm Fred’s track shifts east. Tropical Storm Grace may reach the Gulf.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - We are in the thick of hurricane season, and we are seeing more activity in the tropics. As of Sunday morning, there are two tropical systems that are expected to impact the Gulf of Mexico this week: Tropical Storm Fred and Tropical Storm Grace.

Tropical Storm Fred

Tropical Storm Fred redeveloped on Sunday morning in the eastern Gulf. Its center also redeveloped farther north and east compared to its initial position. Because of this, its forecast track also shifted east. Fred is expected to make landfall along the Florida Panhandle as a tropical storm on Monday evening.

10 AM Sunday Tropical Storm Fred Update (WLOX)

The latest model tracks, or spaghetti plots are clustered into Coastal Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. A ridge of high pressure in the Atlantic is expected to weaken, and this would allow Fred to turn quicker to the north. With Fred taking a track east of South Mississippi, it means that the heaviest rainfall and strongest winds will stay away from us.

Sunday Morning Model Tracks for Fred (WLOX)

The two latest model runs (Aug 15, 2021) from the GFS and Euro show two possible scenarios with the center of the storm tracking into the Western Florida Panhandle with the majority of rain and wind on the east side of the center.

Sunday Morning GFS Model Run of Fred (WLOX)

Sunday Morning Euro Model Run of Fred (WLOX)

Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for parts of the Florida Panhandle and Alabama. There are no watches or warnings in effect for South Mississippi at this time.

Tropical Storm Grace

As of Sunday morning, Tropical Storm Grace is near Puerto Rico. It is expected to move near several Caribbean Islands this upcoming week. If Grace is able to survive the land interaction with the islands, it will likely move westward into the Gulf of Mexico. It is also forecast to strengthen if it moves into the Gulf. It’s too early to know what, if any, part of the Gulf Coast it will affect. It could move into the Gulf by Thursday or Friday.

10 AM Sunday Tropical Storm Grace Update (WLOX)

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.