Fight to vaccinate continues one decision at a time in South Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - COVID-19 is still hitting Mississippi hard, but the fight to get people vaccinated goes on, one decision at a time and one arm at a time.

Memorial’s pop-up vaccination site at Keesler Federal Credit Union in Gulfport Saturday afternoon had a steady flow of people.

Judy Findlay was among those finally ready to stick it to COVID-19. And, it was a first on several levels.

“I don’t usually do the other vaccines as far as the flu shots and stuff because I always seem to get sick on them,” she said. “So, I was a little hesitant with this since they were rushing everything through.”

But she took her time.

“It’s been a while. I’ve seen results from other people and stuff,” Findlay said. “So, I’m starting to feel more comfortable with it.”

She made the choice. And no one did it for her.

“I believe everybody has a right to make their own decisions on those types of things,” she added. “If they feel comfortable with it, go for it. If not, no, I don’t think there should be a mandate on it.”

But even then, she said the increasing danger may force a change.

“It’s one of those things that I think is inevitable. They’re going to have to require for the safety of everyone else,” said Findlay.

Christy Sheriff said individual choice should include business owners who decide not to serve someone who is un-vaccinated.

“Some places say you can come in if you don’t have it,” she said. “Well, then, that’s their choice.”

And because of that, more people may go with the shot.

“Eh, they’re making it hard to do anything without it. So.. If we’re going to turn into zombies, we’ll all be zombies,” she said with a laugh. “I don’t know!”

Jeanene Cady also has avoided vaccines in the past.

“My daughter’s a nurse, a COVID nurse actually,” she said. “And, they thought that I was crazy.”

But they persuaded her that this was the time to do it.

“They brow-beat me,” Cady said. “But, it was painless. And it was shock. I thought it was going to be a big traumatic thing.”

Cady adds that she believes Gov. Tate Reeves is making good decisions on COVID and that she feels safer in Mississippi than in her previous residence: Florida.

