WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Elective surgeries off operating tables at Mississippi hospitals for next few weeks

Mississippi hospitals told to suspend elective surgeries for the next two weeks.
Mississippi hospitals told to suspend elective surgeries for the next two weeks.(WBRC)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – For at least the third time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, Mississippi hospitals have been ordered by the State Department of Health to postpone elective surgeries to free up beds to treat afflicted coronavirus patients.

Dr. Thomas Hobbs, MSDH executive director and State Health Officer, issued the order Sunday suspending any elective surgery that would require overnight hospitalization.

The order also activated the “Mississippi COVID-19 System of Care Plan,” which requires all licensed Mississippi hospitals to follow a series of steps to match bed availability with COVID-19 care needs.

The order will stand from Sunday through the end of August.

Similar orders were issued by MSDH in July 2020 and December 2020 during coronavirus spikes.

Mississippi is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, with patients streaming to hospitals for care.

Driven in part by the COVID-Delta variant, Mississippi hospitals are reporting a lack of rooms and available beds in intensive care and other units for coronavirus cases.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-16-2021 Early Monday tropics update
Fred landfall in Florida today. Grace gets in the Gulf later this week.
Two more South Mississippi schools will close due to outbreaks of COVID-19.
Two more Hancock County schools close due to COVID-19 outbreaks
In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food...
USDA to permanently boost food stamp benefits by 25 percent
As Mississippi deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases, leaders there are urging Mississippians...
Mississippi’s top doctor touts monoclonal antibody treatments as state experiences COVID-19 surge
The latest health department report shows 106,654 shots have been administered in the state so...
Memorial Hospital sees increases in COVID-19 tests and vaccinations

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 5,023 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 new...
7,839 new COVID-19 cases, 52 new deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi
Even though South Mississippi will likely be spared from the worst of Tropical Storm Fred,...
Emergency officials prepared for tropical weather as Fred aims for Florida, Grace enters the Gulf
8-16-2021 Early Monday tropics update
Fred landfall in Florida today. Grace gets in the Gulf later this week.
Fred is the strongest it has ever been. It'll probably get even stronger before it makes...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
Residents in the River City spent Sunday calling for an end to the violence with a community...
‘Please don’t give up on your children’: Moss Point residents call for an end to violence